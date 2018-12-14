close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

4 of a family die in road accident

National

December 14, 2018

PAKPATTAN: four persons of a same family died in a road accident on Thursday. A speeding bus hit a motorcycle on Depalpur Road near Chak 13/SP, killing Muhammad, 31, his wife Sumeera Bibi, their 8-year-old daughter Shatia Bibi and 6-year-old son Irfan on the spot. In another mishap, motorcyclist Waheed Ahmad of Chak 40/EB died when a van hit him on Arifwala-Sahiwal Road near Chak 38/EB.

