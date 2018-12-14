4 of a family die in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: four persons of a same family died in a road accident on Thursday. A speeding bus hit a motorcycle on Depalpur Road near Chak 13/SP, killing Muhammad, 31, his wife Sumeera Bibi, their 8-year-old daughter Shatia Bibi and 6-year-old son Irfan on the spot. In another mishap, motorcyclist Waheed Ahmad of Chak 40/EB died when a van hit him on Arifwala-Sahiwal Road near Chak 38/EB.
PAKPATTAN: four persons of a same family died in a road accident on Thursday. A speeding bus hit a motorcycle on Depalpur Road near Chak 13/SP, killing Muhammad, 31, his wife Sumeera Bibi, their 8-year-old daughter Shatia Bibi and 6-year-old son Irfan on the spot. In another mishap, motorcyclist Waheed Ahmad of Chak 40/EB died when a van hit him on Arifwala-Sahiwal Road near Chak 38/EB.