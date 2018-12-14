Couple’s bodies found hanging in garden

KASUR: Bodies of a couple were found in a garden near Kasur bypass on Thursday. Police was informed by some passers-by about the bodies hanging from a tree near Bhatti hospital. The police took the body in custody and dispatched them to the DHQ hospital for postmortem. According to the initial reports, the youth was identified as Husnain Ali of Ittihad Colony, Ichhra, Lahore and the girl as Amina of Lahore.