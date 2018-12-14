CJ lambastes poor condition in Mithi

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, while hearing a case regarding children's deaths in Mithi, remarked that arrangement were made during his visit to Mithi and after that all goods were taken away by the people. The CJ remarked that patients were brought and laid them on to the beds during his tour to Mithi, Thar and as soon as he left that site the people uprooted the camps and took away all goods on their shoulders. Chief justice said that the nurses and workers were brought there for couple of days. He said that x-ray machine had been out of order for last eight years in the hospital while there was operation theatre but there were no medicines and no surgeon. The CJ said he had drunk water from the plant there and remained tense throughout the day. He said that he was surprised to see that such water was being drunk by the people of that area. He said the CM did not drink that water.