K-Electric draw with KRL in PPFL

KARACHI: Nigerian midfielder Wilson Segun’s late goal enabled holders K-Electric to hold former four-time champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to a 1-1 draw in their vital outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at Korangi Baloch Ground on Thursday.

Wilson struck in the 82nd minute to equal the score. Earlier Junaid Ahmed put KRL ahead in the 61st minute through a solid strike after a barren first half that saw both sides creating a few chances. The single point stretched KRL’s tally to 39 at the summit from 18 games.

K-Electric, the winners of the last league held in 2014-2015 season, moved to 27 points from 18 outings.Meanwhile in the other fixture here at the KMC Stadium, Mohammad Naeem landed five goals to guide Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to a heavy 6-1 win over minnows Nushki’s Baloch FC.

Naeem struck in the 21st, 32nd, 48th, 68th and 74th minute. He was also joined on the score-sheet by Shakeel Ahmed who scored in the 75th minute. Shoukat Ali landed the consolation goal for the losers in the 65th minute. The win took PCAA to 24 points after 18 matches. Baloch FC are gasping five points from 18.