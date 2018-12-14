DSOs asked to complete sports projects quickly

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar presided over an important meeting about the under-construction sports projects at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Director Admin Javed Chohan, all divisional and sports officers including Rana Nadeem Anjum from Multan, Malik Waqar of Rawalpindi, Manzar Fareed Shah, Akbar Muard from Sahiwal, officers of C&W department and contractors.

The concerned officials gave a detailed briefing about the status of construction work at playfields, grounds, stadiums and sports gymnasium halls in the province. Sarwar directed the DSOs to complete the remaining construction work of sports projects as early as possible. “We are committed to complete all the sports projects within the given time,” he said.

Sarwar said that sports is among the top priorities of Punjab govt. “Various sports projects have been launched in several cities under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

Earlier, Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has stressed upon the Sports Board Punjab staffers to perform their duties honestly and it’s the only way through which we can earn respect for our department; he said this while addressing the farewell ceremony organized in honour of four retired SBP employees at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Sarwar also presented gifts to retired employees assistant Hameed Alam, driver Abdur Razzaq, plumber M Ashiq and cook M Ishaq and lauded their services during their employment at Sports Board Punjab.