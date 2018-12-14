Celestino guides FG team to Shah Rafi Alam Polo final

LAHORE: FG team outclassed PBG/Remounts by nine and a half goals to four to squeeze into the main final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2018 sponsored by Al-Khair Group here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

High-flying Eulogio Celestino maintained his supremacy throughout the match as he fired in fantabulous five goals to guide FG team to victory while Shah Shamyl Alam hammered a hat-trick and Abbas Mukhtar one goal. From the losing side, Nicholas Maria Ruiz slammed in a hat-trick and Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana contributed one.

FG were off to flying start as they thwarted two back-to-back goals - one each by Shah Shamyl and Eulogio - to take 2-0 lead. Nicholas struck one to finish the chukker at 2-1.FG displayed high-quality polo in the second chukker and hammered fantastic four goals - Eulogio converted two and Shah Shamyl one - to enhance their lead to 6-1 while PBG/Remounts hit one through Lt Col Rab Nawaz to finish the chukker at 6-2.

The third chukker was fully dominated by FG team, who thwarted all the three goals to stretch their lead to 9-2. Eulogio banged in a brace and Shah Shamyl contributed one. PBG/Remounts though fought back well and scored two back-to-back goals through Nicholas to reduce the margin to 9-4 but they couldn’t add more goals in their tally and lost the match by 4-9.5 as the winning side had half goal handicap advantage. Saqib Khan Khakwani and Raja Temur Nadeem officiated the match as field umpires.

In another match of the day, Artema Medical defeated AOS Polo team by 8-6.5 to qualify for the subsidiary final. Nicholas Pepper emerged as top scroer from Artema Medical while Daniyal Sheikh and Hamza Mawaz Khan banged in a brace each. Hashim Kamal Agha scored a quartet while Hamza Ali and Goffredo Cutinelli contributed one goal apiece but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for AOS team, who lost the match by 6.5-8 as they had half goal handicap advantage.

On Friday two matches will be played as EFU Life will take on Newage/Diamond Paints in the first match at 2pm while Team Eighteen will play against Total Nutrition in the second match at 3pm.