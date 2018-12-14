India, Sri Lanka make it to final Pakistan out of Emerging Asia Cup

KARACHI: Himmat Singh and Nitish Rana blasted fine unbeaten fifties while Mayank Markande bowled superbly to put India in the final when they downed Pakistan by seven wickets in the semi-final of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018 in Sri Lanka on Thursday.

At the Colombo Cricket Ground, Himmat (59*) and Rana (60*) enabled India to chase the 173-run target in just 27.3 overs to set final date with Sri Lanka who edged past Bangladesh by four wickets in the other semi-final of the day.

The duo added 126 for the third wicket unbroken stand to take the game away from the last year’s runners-up Pakistan who hosted the Group B matches at Karachi also involving Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Hong Kong.

Earlier the 21-year old leggie Mayank captured 4-38 in 9.4 overs to skittle Pakistan out for a paltry total of 172 44.4 overs. In pursuit of a low total, India lost three quick wickets but Himmat and Rana took responsibility and guided their side to a commanding win.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad (20) and Shams Mulani (19) did some effort with the bat but failed to provide a handy start to India.

After being invited to bat, Pakistan’s top order collapsed as they were at one stage gasping at 42-4. However, skipper Mohammad Rizwan (67) led from the front and added 86 runs for the fifth wicket association with left-handed solid batsman Saud Shakeel (62) to revive the innings. After the partnership was broken Pakistan’s remaining wickets fell like nine pins and the whole team was blown away before even facing the stipulated 50 overs. Saud smacked seven fours from 72 deliveries before being held by Shams Mulani off the bowling of Mayank.

Mayank was ably backed by Ankit Rajpoot (2-19) and skipper Jayant Yadav (2-29). Mayank was declared man-of-the-match for his excellent bowling. RR Wimalasiri and REJ Martinesz supervised the match. Manoj Mendis was the match referee. Meanwhile in the other semi-final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, last year’s winners Sri Lanka overpowered Bangladesh by four wickets.

Opener Mizanur Rehman (72) and middle order batsman Yasir Ali (66) shepherded Bangladesh to 237 all out after being asked to bat first.Rahman hammered seven fours and a six from 95 balls. At one stage Bangladesh were tottering at 41-3. Rahman shared 65 for the fourth wicket association with Test cricketer Mosaddek Hossain (39) to make some recovery. Mosaddek hit one four from 57 balls.

Yasir then took the responsibility, smacking three fours and a six from 72 deliveries to enhance the total.The 22-year old Colombo-born right armer Chamika Karunaratne was the real destroyer as he took 4-31 in 8.1 overs.

Sri Lanka then rode on the solid contributions from Kamindo Mendis (91*) and opener Sandun Weerakkody (47) to achieve the 238-run total with ten balls to spare after losing six wickets in the process.

Mendis smacked nine fours from 88 deliveries. Sandun struck six fours and a six from 37 balls. Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers with 2-50 in 9.2 overs. The final will be held on Saturday (tomorrow) at the R Premadasa Stadium.