‘Chinese experts to train Pak TT coaches’

LAHORE: Table tennis is very popular game among young generation and it is getting rapid acceptance among Pakistan youth; this was stated by Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti while talking to media at 55th National Table Tennis Championships at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday evening. Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti distributed prizes and medals among the prominent performers of the event. “We have signed an MoU with China for the promotion of table tennis in Pakistan. Chinese experts will impart training to our coaches under the MoU,” Bhatti informed. “Chinese players will play table tennis matches with our players. In this way our players will improve their game to a great extent and prepare themselves for international competitions appropriately”. Bhatti said Punjab govt will bring a sportsman-friendly sports policy very soon. “Formulating a compact sports policy is Punjab govt’s top priority. Punjab govt is involving all the stakeholders such as sports associations, federations and top players for this purpose. We want take complete input from all stakeholders so that a comprehensive sports policy can be formulated,” he added.