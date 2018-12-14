Mueller apologises for horror kick

AMSTERDAM: Thomas Mueller has apologised for his kung fu-style kick to the head of Ajax defender Nicholas Tagliafico which saw the Germany star being sent off in Wednesday’s six-goal thriller in Amsterdam. “No, no - of course I didn’t mean to do it,” the 29-year-old told reporters over the first straight red card of his career in 462 appearances for Bayern in the thrilling 3-3 draw as both teams progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League. Mueller said he went to the hosts’ changing room to apologise to Tagliafico after the match, but the defender, who scored the home side’s 95th-minute equaliser, had already left. Instead, Mueller wrote “@tagliafico3 - I am very sorry for that what happened yesterday! Was not intentionally (sic). Get well soon” on his Instagram account.