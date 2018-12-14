Marseille, Bordeaux match postponed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: French league giants Marseille will miss a second consecutive league encounter after their weekend fixture with Bordeaux was postponed by league chiefs Thursday. Marseille’s league match with Saint-Etienne was postponed last week due to security concerns linked to the France-wide ‘yellow vests’ movement. Authorities are expecting more anti-government demonstrations this weekend, which, combined with other “demands for police and security services elsewhere”, according to the French Professional League (LFP), has left a shortfall in the numbers of available officers for league encounters.
