Aisam to have a new partner for 2019 circuit

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi will have a new partner in Santiago Gonzalez Torre (Mexico) going into crucial 2019 tennis professional season that would spring into action with the Australian Open in January.

Talking to media here at the PTF Complex ahead of the exhibition match, he said his 2018 season never went the way he desired. “Santiago Gonzalez will be my new partner for doubles going into the next season. He is a quality double player and hopefully we would make a good pair for international events for the year 2019.”

Aisamul Haq leaves for China Friday to start training for the coming season. “You have to start your training months before the start of the international commitments. The coming season is hectic and demanding. I am looking forward to much improved performance in coming season than what I have done during the last year.”

To a question about his plan on representing the country in the Davis Cup or in the new format, he said he would continue to represent the country as long as he could. “I am 38 and still feeling good about my tennis. I would continue to represent the country as long as I could. Playing for my country is the foremost priority for me. Even if I have to forego international events, I would do that for the sake of representing the country in all leading international events.”

Aisam who has been training at the newly laid PTF Complex hard courts for the last couple of days, praised the standard. “I have been playing international tennis all over the world for the last more than two decades now. The PTF Complex courts are one of the best I have seen during my professional career.”