Two men die in ambiguous circumstances

LAHORE: Two people died in ambiguous circumstances in different parts of the City on Thursday A 22-year-old man, Tanveer, a resident of Charar Village, was celebrating at the marriage ceremony of his elder brother in the Defence-A police area when his condition went critical. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old worker, Ashfaq, a resident of Shibli Town, died at his rented room in the Sandah police jurisdiction. On the day of the incident, he came back from his work and slept but never woke up. His co-workers found him dead in the morning and informed police.

In both incidents, police collected evidences from the scenes. However, the families of the deceased men refused to initial any legal action. Police have handed over the bodies to their families after completing legal formalities.

accidents: Two people were killed in road accidents in the City on Thursday. In Sanda, a 30-year-old biker, Javed Iqbal, a resident of Nankana Sahib, was killed by a speeding bus. He was on his way on a road, Double-Sarkan, when the bus hit and killed him. The bus driver fled the scene. Police are probing the incident. Meanwhile, in the Ravi Road area, a 60-year-old man, unidentified so far, was killed by a truck when he was trying to cross a road.