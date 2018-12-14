‘Laws do not allow NOTA option in ballot papers’

LAHORE: Election Commission of Pakistan informed the Lahore High Court on Thursday that election laws do not allow to add the option “NOTA” (none of the above) in the ballot papers for general election.

In a written reply submitted to the court in connection with a petition seeking addition of option “none of the above” in the ballot papers, ECP stated that Election Act 2017 does not contain any provision to provide option of “NOTA” to the voter. However, the voter can easily refrain from voting if he does not know any one of the candidates who are contesting election, the reply added. The petitioner’s counsel Sheraz Zaka said addition of NOTA would enhance the scope of political expression and public confidence in the democratic process.

He argued that to include option of NOTA in the ballot papers was a fundamental right of every citizen in consideration of the Article 19-A of the Constitution, which recognised the freedom of expression. He pointed out that significant countries, including India, US, Bangladesh, Spain, Columbia, Russia and Chile provided the NOTA option in their electoral system.

He argued that people who normally did not vote would also be engaged in political process and would also exercise their right to vote. He said that addition of option NOTA would ensure credibility; enhance accountability and transparency to the electoral process. After hearing arguments, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi sent the file to chief justice for its fixation before Justice Shahid Karim.