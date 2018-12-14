close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Govt given last chance in Governor's House walls case

Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Thursday extended stay order against demolition of Punjab Governor's House boundary walls and gave last chance to the federal and Punjab governments for filing replies to two identical petitions seeking restoration of demolished walls.

The judge on December 4 had sought replies from the two governments which so far had not been submitted. The judge again sought replies from the two governments until January 15, 2019.

