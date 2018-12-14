Govt given last chance in Governor’s House walls case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Lahore High Court on Thursday extended stay order against demolition of Punjab Governor’s House boundary walls and gave last chance to the federal and Punjab governments for filing replies to two identical petitions seeking restoration of demolished walls.
The judge on December 4 had sought replies from the two governments which so far had not been submitted. The judge again sought replies from the two governments until January 15, 2019.
The Lahore High Court on Thursday extended stay order against demolition of Punjab Governor’s House boundary walls and gave last chance to the federal and Punjab governments for filing replies to two identical petitions seeking restoration of demolished walls.
The judge on December 4 had sought replies from the two governments which so far had not been submitted. The judge again sought replies from the two governments until January 15, 2019.