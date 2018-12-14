‘PA Speaker to be empowered to issue production orders’

LAHORE: Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat on Thursday assured the House that the government would come up with a draft to empower PA Speaker to issue the production orders of the MPAs.

“The Speaker can’t interfere into the court’s ruling, he doesn’t have the powers” said the Law Minister while responding to the demands made by Opposition members to direct the chair to issue production orders of its MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique.

After a heated debate on the floor of Punjab Assembly over the issuance of Production Orders of MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique followed by the walkout of the Opposition, the Speaker remarked that the present government should set good precedents and take all measures meant to ensure the sanctity of the House which was violated in previous era.

During the PA session, Waris Kallu, the PML-N legislator requested the chair to allow him to move a resolution in support of the issuance of Production Orders of Khawaja Salman Rafique, who was arrested on NAB orders on Tuesday. When Kallu was told that this couldn’t be done under the existing powers of the chair, he cited the example of National Assembly and Balochistan Assembly whose Speakers had issued Production Orders of MPs in past. He insisted that the Speaker should suspend the existing rules and order release of Khawaja Salman Rafique, the PML-N MPA.

However, Raja Basharat while responding to the request of Waris Kallu stated that under the existing rules of procedures of the PA, the Speaker couldn’t issue the production orders of the MPA and all this had been done in the era of former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif. He stated that under existing rules, the ’Speaker doesn’t have the powers to interfere in ruling issued by the court and stated that Salman Rafique was on judicial remand.

After receiving this answer, Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, the PA Speaker in last two terms stated that the Law Minister was challenging the powers of the chair on which Raja Basharat asked him to avoid ‘misinterpreting’ him.

“Don’t drag assembly into court affairs, an assembly that you have kept powerless” said the Law Minister while slamming the former Speaker Punjab Assembly. The Law Minister stated that when the powers of the PA Speaker to issue the production orders were being snubbed, nobody from then ruling party raised objection and even then PA Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan uttered a word against it before Rana Sana Ullah. Raja went on to say what NAB had taken action in accordance with the law and how could Speaker intervene into the matter where he was legally not bound to intervene.

He said that rather than citing the examples of NA and Balochistan Assembly, the same Opposition should recall the day while it was in power and the detained PA members like late Maulana Azam Tariq, Ashraf Khan Sohna and Chaudhry Moonis Elahi were not granted the production orders.

“Mr Speaker, what would have been your feelings as a father when your son Moonis, the MPA of this House, wasn’t issued the Production Orders, ask Mauvya Azam Tariq, the member of this House whose father was denied the orders” said Law Minister Raja Basharat while blasting the era of former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Muavya Azam Tariq, son of renowned religio-political figure of past from Jhang late Maulana Azam Tariq while speaking on the occasion came hard on the PML-N and stated that despite being the MPA, the production orders of his father were not issued by then government.

“I still remember the time, how I used to wait for days to see my father who wasn’t given production orders at that time, I still remember how Ulema were victimised that time” said Muavya Azam Tariq.

“While keeping in view my situation as a son that time, if someone asks me, I will say no body should get production orders but there must be some legislation in this regard” said Muavya Azam, the parliamentary head of Rah-e-Haq Party.

Saeed Nawani, one of the most experienced MPAs in the House, who hails from Bhakkar and now the part of PTI while speaking on the occasion, said that in case of any inconvenience or confusion over some legal matter, the chair could summon the advocate general who was also the part of the assembly. Chaudhry Zaheer, Provincial Minister for Prosecution while speaking on the occasion stated that the Opposition members should stop misleading the House and told that as the Opposition leader in 2011, he was a witness to the fact how Ashraf Khan Sohna and some other members were denied production orders.

In his concluding remarks, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi stated that layman was watching towards this assembly and it was our duty to set good precedents, traditions adding it was the matter ‘related to everybody.’

“Although I don’t expect them, they will repeat the same mistakes again if they come to power” said the Speaker while commenting on the attitude of the PML-N. “But we have to look towards good, set good traditions, do something result-oriented as the history is being written” said the PA Speaker in the concluding remarks in which he also demanded the Law Minister include all members of the House in the consultation process regarding the powers of chair to issue production orders.

Raja Basharat assured the House that very soon, the government would come up with a draft in this regard that would be passed from the assembly. The quorum was pointed out by an Opposition member but the Speaker announced adjournment of the session.