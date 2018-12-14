More illegal structures removed

Action against encroachments continued on Thursday as teams of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation demolished encroachments from footpaths and drains in Khori Garden, Plastic Market, Denso Hall, Sheerin Jinnah Colony and a bus station operating in a park.

In District East, action was taken in Jamshed Town, Nishter Road from Garden Signal to Lasbela Chowrangi with the help of heavy machinery. In Khori Garden and Denso Hall area, the team removed the encroachments which were established by traders again and warned them to refrain from doing so again.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that impartial action against encroachments at different locations in the city was being taken without any break. The removal of encroachments from the oil tanker terminal in Sheerin Jinnah Colony also began and all the shops on footpaths and drains were removed, including the bus stop of route No.20 from the land of a park.

According to Rehman, the action began from the oil terminal and continued till the Ziauddin Road Chowrangi. The owners were given time to remove their machinery and other stuff from the green belt so they could shift this to other location safely.

Stating that footpaths are for pedestrians, the metropolitan commissioner said shopkeepers and traders must ensure that no encroachments are established on city footpaths, drains and parks, and no advertisement boards are fixed in front of their shops on the pavement.

Rehabilitation plan

The rehabilitation plan for affectees of the anti-encroachment drive in Empress Market and other locations was finalised in meeting held at the Karachi commissioner’s office on Thursday. It was decided that balloting would soon be held to allot shops to affected traders. Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani, Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi, DIG Traffic Javed Ali Mehar, Culture Department Director General Manzoor Ahmed, KMC Senior Director Masood Alam, Land Director Bashir Siddiqui, SSP South and others attended the meeting and reviewed the strategy of the rehabilitation plan.

Presenting the details, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said alternate shops will be provided to the affectees in accordance to their former location and size of business.

Detailed discussions were held on the alternate markets and locations and the plan was finalised. It was also informed that all details of the affectees have been collected and balloting will be held soon.

The meeting also reviewed the restoration of Empress Market as a historical heritage site and it was decided that the plan will be implemented under coordination of the Sindh Culture Department.