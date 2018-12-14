15th Annual Convocation 2018 SZABIST Karachi

kARACHI: The 15th Annual Convocation of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Karachi was held on 1st December 2018 at the PAF Convention Centre. Chief Guest of the occasion was Mr. Hussain Dawood who is the Founder & Chairman of Karachi School of Business & Leadership. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Engro Corporation and Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited.

Madam Chancellor Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho opened the Convocation and Vice President Academics Professor Dr. M. Altaf Mukati conferred degrees to 528 undergraduate students, 540 Masters Students and 1 PhD Degree from the disciplines of Management Science, Social Science, Education, Media Science, Bioscience, Mechatronics Engineering and Computer Science. This is the highest number of degree recipients from SZABIST Karachi Campus in its 23-year old history. Ms Aseefa Bhutto presented Memento of Appreciation to the Chief Guest.