Afghans arrested for robbery

NOWSHERA: The police on Thursday arrested two men, accused of robbing an Afghan trader of Rs2 million at gunpoint in broad daylight a few days back in Akora Khattak.

District Police Officer Mansoor Aman made the announcement during a press conference at the Police Lines in Nowshera. The police also recovered one million rupees and the weapons used in the robbery from the accused who also confessed to other robberies during interrogation.

Akbar Khan, an Afghan national, was robbed by armed men on November 19 last month and one of his companions were injured for resisting the banditry. The two arrested persons Ali Khan alias Shino and Lajbar, both currently living in Tordher, Swabi, are also Afghan refugees.