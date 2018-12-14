Two get death sentence for Shikarpur shrine attack

SUKKUR: The ATC Court, Sukkur, awarded capital punishment to two suicide bombers for attacking the Shikarpur shrine, which claimed the lives of four people including the custodian of the shrine, Hajan Shah Mari Waro and injured 17 in 2013.

The ATC Court, Sukkur, on Thursday awarded capital punishment to suicide bombers Khalil Brohi and Ismail Brohi, while exonerating the third accused Zamir Marfaani for lack of evidence. Another alleged terrorist Hafeez Brohi is still at large and despite a lapse of five years, the police have failed to capture him. The court also issued a show cause notice to policemen Kareem Bux and Shah for submitting a wrong report. The ATC ordered the policemen to resubmit their replies in seven days. On Feb 25, 2013 suicide bombers attacked the shrine that killed four devotees and injured 17 more.