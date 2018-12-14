Sugarcane crushing season: Sindh Abadgar Board warns of protest

NAWABSHAH: The senior leader of the Sindh Abadgar Board, Syed Zain Shah, has warned that the sugarcane growers would stage a demonstration and a sit-in at the Qazi Ahmed Bypass on December 14, 2018 if the crushing season of the crop is not started sooner.

Addressing a press conference at Nawabshah Media Center,Zain Shah said the rate of the sugarcane crop fixed by the Sindh government is not being implemented and the Abadgar Board would challenge the issue at the Sindh High Court. He said the Abadgar Board is striving to ensure fixing payment at the rate at Rs 182 per 40 kg of sugarcane, besides the payment of the outstanding dues.

Zain said under the Sugarcane Act a meeting of the sugar mill owners, cane growers and the government officials is scheduled for September every year but it has not been held so far. He said it was decided to start the crushing season from November instead of October but even that is not being implemented. The leader of the Abadgar Board said if the crushing is not started sooner the organisation would stage a demonstration and a sit-in at the Qazi Ahmed Bypass.

He appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to get his last year’s orders, of settling the issues of the sugarcane growers, implemented. He said while the federal government has allowed the sugar mills to export the produce and they are also being given subsidy, but they were not bound to pick the sugar cane at a fair rate.

Zain Shah claimed that due to such policies the farmers are being discouraged and this year in Sindh the area under the cultivation of sugar cane has dropped to 0.2 million acres from 0.7 million acres last year.