Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youths in Sopore

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Sopore town on Thursday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Gund Brath area of the town. The martyred youth were identified as Tahir Ahmad Dar of Sadipora and Owais Ahmad Butt of Gund Brath areas of Sopore. The operation was halted due to darkness last night and was resumed early Thursday morning a senior police official told media.

The martyrdoms triggered violent protests in Sopore area of Baramulla district. The forces fired teargas shells on the protesters. The youth hurled stones on the troops. Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was observed in Sopore. All shops and other commercial establishments remained shut while public transport remained off the roads against the martyrdoms of Owais Butt and Tahir Dar. The occupation authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the town. On the other hand, Indian troops also launched a cordon and search operation in Trenz Dearpora and Malikgund areas of the Shopian district.-