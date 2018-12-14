Singing PTI anthem in govt school

Head teacher sent on forced retirement

By Mohammad Riaz Mayar

MARDAN: The authorities sent a head teacher on forced retirement and transferred an education officer and four teachers for arranging the singing of the ruling PTI anthem during a function at a primary school in Mardan.

DEO Ejaz Khan told reporters that the action was taken after the completion of an inquiry. A few days ago, a function was held at the Government Primary School in Kohi Barmol in Katlang tehsil where Malik Shaukat, MPA of PTI, was the chief guest. A student of the school presented anthem of PTI “Tabdeeli Ayi Rae” instead of the national anthem.

Later, the video of the song went viral on the social media. The chief minister’s advisor on education Ziaullah Bangash had ordered an inquiry after the opposition parties criticised the PTI song.