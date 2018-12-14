Govt given last chance to reply in Governor’s House walls case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday extended stay order against demolition of Punjab Governor’s House boundary walls and gave last chance to the federal and Punjab governments for filing replies to two identical petitions seeking restoration of demolished walls. The judge on December 4 had sought replies from the two governments which so far had not been submitted. The judge again sought replies from the two governments until January 15, 2019. Earlier, the judge on December 3 had restrained the authorities from demolishing the outer wall of Punjab Governor’s House. The judge had also ordered that not a single brick of the wall should be dislodged.

The two local residents Ahmed Khalid and Amina Malik had moved these petitions. Petitioners’ counsel said that a day earlier the court had stayed demolition of walls of colonial era building of Governor’s House but some portion of the boundary walls were razed down before LHC’s order. He requested to issue directions to the Punjab government to erect the boundary walls of Governor’s House and register criminal cases against the responsible persons.