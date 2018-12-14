Varsity staff in KP observe black day

PESHAWAR: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Thursday observed Black Day in all the public sector universities in the province against the alleged humiliation and victimisation of faculty members at the hands of vice-chancellors.

All the faculty members across the KP wore wearing black arm-bands, displayed banners, held executive bodies meetings and arranged walks in response to the alleged humiliating attitude of the vice-chancellors towards them. The federation decided to call a general body meeting next week, where all the presidents and general secretaries would be invited to discuss the issues and propose a strategy. Provincial president of FAPUASA Dr Iqbal Munir urged the government to intervene to resolve all issues.