close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Varsity staff in KP observe black day

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Thursday observed Black Day in all the public sector universities in the province against the alleged humiliation and victimisation of faculty members at the hands of vice-chancellors.

All the faculty members across the KP wore wearing black arm-bands, displayed banners, held executive bodies meetings and arranged walks in response to the alleged humiliating attitude of the vice-chancellors towards them. The federation decided to call a general body meeting next week, where all the presidents and general secretaries would be invited to discuss the issues and propose a strategy. Provincial president of FAPUASA Dr Iqbal Munir urged the government to intervene to resolve all issues.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan