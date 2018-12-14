Tribe fined Rs2m over firing incident

TANK: The administration of South Waziristan imposed Rs2 million fine on Mahsud tribe in reaction to a firing incident occurred in a political compound on May last, sources said on Thursday. The clash had erupted between the two armed groups of Shamirai Mahsud tribe when a jirga was in progress on the premises of DC South Waziristan on May 18 last.

The jirga was convened by the district administration to settle a row over a development project. Two people were injured in the exchange of fire on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner Akhunzada Yahya took notice of the incident and warned that nobody would be allowed to harm peaceful atmosphere of the administrative headquarters. And those responsible for any subversive and sabotage activity would be met with stern action, he said. Assistant Commissioner Yousaf Ali during a jirga of Mahsud and Barki elders on Thursday announced Rs 1 million fine on each group.