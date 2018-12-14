close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

Young doctors in Nowshera hospital threaten protest

National

PESHAWAR: The young doctors of the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, Nowshera, on Thursday warned of protest if their salaries were not released within 48 hours. Speaking at a press conference here, the office-bearers of Yong Doctors Association, Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, set the 48-hour deadline for release of their salaries. Speaking on the occasion, the protesting doctors were holding banners and placards in favour of their demands. The doctors claimed that they had been performing their duties for the last six months but the government had withheld their salaries without any reason. The young doctors said that they would set up a protest camp outside the Chief Minister’s House if their salaries were not released within 48 hours.

