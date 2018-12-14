India thrash Pakistan to reach Emerging Teams Asia Cup final

KARACHI: Himmat Singh and Nitish Rana blasted fine unbeaten fifties while Mayank Markande bowled superbly to put India in the final when they downed Pakistan by seven wickets in the semi-final of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018 in Sri Lanka on Thursday.

At the Colombo Cricket Ground, Himmat (59*) and Rana (60*) enabled India to chase the 173-run target in just 27.3 overs to set final date with Sri Lanka, who edged past Bangladesh by four wickets in the other semi-final.

The duo added 126 for the third wicket to take the game away from Pakistan.The 21-year-old leggie Mayank captured 4-38 in 9.4 overs to skittle Pakistan out for a paltry total of 172 44.4 overs.

India lost three quick wickets but Himmat and Rana took their side to a commanding win.Delhi-born 22-year-old Himmat smashed five sixes and three fours in his superb 58-ball effort. The 24-year-old left-handed batsman Rana, who also plays in IPL, smacked three sixes and six fours in his a-run-a-ball knock. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 20 and Shams Mulani 19.

Khushdil Shah, Musa Khan and Ashiq Ali got one wicket each. Mohammad Asghar remained the most expensive bowler as he conceded 42 runs in just five overs.After being invited to bat, Pakistan were 42-4 at one stage. However, skipper Mohammad Rizwan (67) led from the front and added 86 runs for the fifth wicket with left-hander Saud Shakeel (62).

After the partnership was broken, Pakistan’s remaining wickets fell like nine pins and the whole team was blown away before even facing the stipulated 50 overs.Rizwan, who was bowled by Atit Sheth, clobbered three fours and two sixes in his 95-ball knock. Saud smacked seven fours from 72 deliveries before being held by Shams off the bowling of Mayank.

Ankit Rajpoot (2-19) and skipper Jayant Yadav (2-29) also bowled well. Mayank was declared the man of the match.In the other semi-final, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka overpowered Bangladesh by four wickets.

Opener Mizanur Rehman (72) and middle order batsman Yasir Ali (66) shepherded Bangladesh to 237 all out after being asked to bat first.Rahman hammered seven fours and a six from 95 balls. At one stage, Bangladesh were tottering at 41-3. Rahman shared 65 for the fourth wicket with Test cricketer Mosaddek Hossain (39). Mosaddek hit one four from 57 balls. Yasir smacked three fours and a six from 72 deliveries to enhance the total.

Chamika Karunaratne took 4-31 in 8.1 overs. Sri Lanka then rode on solid contributions from Kamindo Mendis (91*) and opener Sandun Weerakkody (47) to achieve the 238-run total with ten balls to spare after losing six wickets.

Mendis smacked nine fours from 88 deliveries. Sandun struck six fours and a six from 37 balls. Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers with 2-50 in 9.2 overs. The final will be held on Saturday (tomorrow) at the R Premadasa Stadium.