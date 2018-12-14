Life without libraries

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Students are facing countless difficulties in Nodiz, a village in Makran, as there are no libraries in the region. A vast number of pupils in the village are enrolled at schools and colleges, and need a suitable space to study.
The provincial government is strongly requested to heed this demand and construct a library in the village so that students can pursue their education without any hindrances.
Azizullah Baloch
Makran
