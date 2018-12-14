close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 14, 2018

Life without libraries

Newspost

December 14, 2018

Students are facing countless difficulties in Nodiz, a village in Makran, as there are no libraries in the region. A vast number of pupils in the village are enrolled at schools and colleges, and need a suitable space to study.

The provincial government is strongly requested to heed this demand and construct a library in the village so that students can pursue their education without any hindrances.

Azizullah Baloch

Makran

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost