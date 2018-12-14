‘Poverty to plough deeper into Sindh peasantry’

HYDERABAD: The huge investment made in rural areas by public and private sectors, especially in infrastructure, irrigation, agriculture, education and health system, has failed to bring about a tangible change in the lives of poor farmers, an acclaimed international agriculture scientist pointed out the other day.

“Without enhancement of agricultural productivity, the peasants’ livelihood cannot be improved,” Prof Urs Geiser, University of Zurich, Switzerland, said while delivering a lecture titled "Agricultural Development and Poverty Alleviation – the Challenge of Reaching the Tillers" at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam. Geiser, who is presently conducting a study on agriculture, water governance, land degradation and poverty within sharecroppers in Sindh, said the focus should be shifted to boosting the productivity of the country’s enormous rural population by adopting a series of economic reforms.

The Swiss agronomist emphasised the need for security of land tenure, development of social relations, and decision-making process at grassroots level.

He said he believed that interventions to promote farmers’ enterprise groups to build market-oriented economy might be a way out to improve the lifestyle of underprivileged people. Sharing their views with the guest speaker, the researchers in attendance lamented that peasants were unable to get their share or any incentive to live a safe life.

“The reason of backwardness at such a larger scale is that the sharecroppers, who are main producers and stakeholders in agriculture sector, continue to remain vulnerable to hardships,” an expert said.

“The haris neither have the power to take decision on income sources directly nor can they send their children to educational institutes. They have been victim of vicious circle through generations so are their children, the speakers observed,” one of the experts said.

Dr Geiser, who has been working as a senior researcher and lecturer at the University of Zurich since 1993 and has worked on several projects in South Asian countries in various capacities, emphasised that the foundation of the agricultural sector is based on rural development.

He said that South Asian countries especially under developing countries are facing the similar challenges of rural economy.

The Swiss scholar proposed that the relationship between peasants and land owners should be strengthened at grassroots level, as they were natural partners in this major economic agriculture sector. The Swiss agriculture scholar suggested that in order to overcome the gaps and challenges new strategies and efforts are required to create effective sustainable models to respond to their problems and needs.

Prof Mujeebuddin Sahrai, SAU Vice Chancellor, urged the scientists, scholars and academia that they should focus on their research in various disciplines of agricultural sector.

“Agriculture, despite facing challenges has the potential to provide livelihoods to more people. Thus, rural agriculture development is the key to cope with the challenges of poverty,” Sahrai said. “To stimulate the economic growth, there is a need to boost-up the agriculture sector through agriculture policy and action plans, which are required to implement the policy at grassroots level.”