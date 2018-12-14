Fitch says IMF wants Pakistan to take strict economic steps

KARACHI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) wants Pakistan to take strict measures for rebalancing the economy and that include further rupee weakening to make the lender to finalise a bailout package, a research arm of Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

“The IMF has adopted a tougher stance on Pakistan as compared with previous rounds of bailout,” Fitch Solutions said.

“Pakistan is unlikely to receive the $8 billion bailout package from the Fund by the next board meeting scheduled for January 15 as the lender wants the government to adopt stricter measures to address the country’s economic imbalances before sending the country’s case to its executive board.”

Fitch Solutions expected the rupee to weaken further against the dollar over the coming quarters, as the IMF would typically require the central bank to build up its foreign reserves buffers.

“We expect the Pakistani rupee to remain stable in the near term at around the Rs140.00/USD level before weakening to Rs148.00/USD by end-2019,” it added.

“Higher inflation (which came in at 6.5 percent year-on-year in November) relative to the US would also necessitate a weaker currency for Pakistan’s exports to remain competitive.”

The market intelligence provider said the first round of talks between the IMF and the Pakistani government, which ended on November 20, was inconclusive after both sides failed to bridge the gulf on a wide range of issues such as the increase in electricity prices, hike in interest rate, rupee devaluation, tax collection targets, and the circular debt problem at the state’s utilities.

“Despite the seemingly tough negotiations, we continue to believe that both sides will eventually reach a deal over the coming months,” it added.

“The failure of Pakistan and the IMF to come to a final agreement on the terms of a bailout for the country is likely only a temporary stumbling block, and we remain of the view that a final agreement will eventually be reached in Q1(20)19.”

Fitch said the IMF is putting the new administration through its paces to analyse why previous reforms have failed to come to fruition.

In particular, the Fund has questioned as to why the previous strategy for ending circular debt was not fully implemented after completion of the previous bailout programme in November 2016, noting that the ‘reversal of policies and lackluster attitude on reform path has played havoc with the country’s economy’.

The IMF team also stated that ‘the reversal of policies on many fronts is the main cause of existing quagmire which Pakistan’s economy is witnessing currently’, and now ‘Pakistan will have to undertake a comprehensive package’

The research firm expected trade deficit to narrow over the coming months regardless of oil price dynamics given the country’s dollar shortage and the recent rupee weakness.

The country’s trade deficit remains deeply in the red as it has narrowed from all-time highs seen in June.

“The recent drop in oil prices should ensure that non-oil imports do not crash, which could be the trigger of a recession,” Fitch Solutions said.

“Global oil prices have played a major role in Pakistan’s economic fortunes over recent years. The relative economic stability that occurred over 2014-2016 was largely a function of the drop in oil prices combined with the availability of

IMF funds following the extended fund facility agreement in 2013, which allowed imports to grow.”

The research arm said the current external climate is now much more uncertain given the ongoing US trade conflict with China and the EU, but “we believe that an eventual IMF bailout and the recent decline in oil prices suggest some relief for the external account is on its way”.

Fitch said the country’s economy is also set to show some improvement from a cyclical perspective, which should help it regain its footing.

“… collapse in oil prices, which started in October, will help to reduce its external deficit and downside pressure on the rupee.”