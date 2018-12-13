KP tobacco growers reject ‘Sin Tax’

PESHAWAR: The tobacco growers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rejected the imposition of Gunah Tax (Sin Tax) and warned to launch province-wide protest movement if the government tried to implement the proposed levy.

Addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, Rustam Khan, a representative of the tobacco farmers, expressed concern over the proposal floated by federal health ministry to impose the new tax on tobacco and termed it an insult to religious minded and conservative farmers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the move had been initiated to appease some international non-governmental organisations without keeping in mind the critical importance of tobacco crop for the poor farmers of KP. He said that it was a conspiracy against elected government to malign it among people, especially farmers of KP.

Tobacco farmers’ representatives Prof Hamidur Rehman, Anwar Sher, Abdul Salam, Shahid Zubair, Zubair Muhammad, Babar Khan, Sajid Khan, Fazal Qadir, Khan Muhammad, Tariq Sial, Naqeeb Khan, Shad Khan from Mansehra, Buner, Swabi, Charsada and Mardan were also present.Rustam Khan said that tobacco crop is one of the major crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a source of livelihood for thousands of people.