close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
December 13, 2018

KP tobacco growers reject ‘Sin Tax’

National

BR
Bureau report
December 13, 2018

PESHAWAR: The tobacco growers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rejected the imposition of Gunah Tax (Sin Tax) and warned to launch province-wide protest movement if the government tried to implement the proposed levy.

Addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, Rustam Khan, a representative of the tobacco farmers, expressed concern over the proposal floated by federal health ministry to impose the new tax on tobacco and termed it an insult to religious minded and conservative farmers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the move had been initiated to appease some international non-governmental organisations without keeping in mind the critical importance of tobacco crop for the poor farmers of KP. He said that it was a conspiracy against elected government to malign it among people, especially farmers of KP.

Tobacco farmers’ representatives Prof Hamidur Rehman, Anwar Sher, Abdul Salam, Shahid Zubair, Zubair Muhammad, Babar Khan, Sajid Khan, Fazal Qadir, Khan Muhammad, Tariq Sial, Naqeeb Khan, Shad Khan from Mansehra, Buner, Swabi, Charsada and Mardan were also present.Rustam Khan said that tobacco crop is one of the major crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a source of livelihood for thousands of people.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan