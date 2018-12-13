Work on sub-jail begins in Bisham

BISHAM: District and Sessions Judge, Shangla, Muhammad Naseem Khan opened the construction work on a sub-jail here on Wednesday.

The sub-jail, which would be completed in 2020, is being constructed on the directives of Peshawar High Court chief justice. The jail would house inmates from Shangla, currently imprisoned in Buner, Timergara and other sub-jails.