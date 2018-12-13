Public-private collaboration yielding results in tribal district

SADDA: The efforts to ease the sufferings of militancy-hit Kurram are yielding results as several rehabilitation projects under private-partnership have been completed and work on others are in full swing in various parts of the district.

Deputy Commissioner M Zubair along with Assistant Commissioner central Kurram Nauman Ali Shah and officials of other line departments visited multiple project sites completed by Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP).

The deputy commissioner visited Government Middle School (GMS) Khomasa, Upper Kurram, where he met students and teachers, discussed their needs and appreciated the hard work of teachers in ensuring education in the far-flung areas of the district.

M Zubair also appreciated the efforts of SRSP for the rehabilitation work done in the school under its European Union-Funded “Support to Returnees and their families in Fata” project.

The school was damaged during the wave of militancy. The SRSP rehabilitated the school at a cost of Rs12,939,00 to facilitate over 300 students of the village.

The ongoing drinking water supply scheme in Makhrani village, central Kurram was also one of the points of visits for the delegation.

“The scheme is completed with an investment of Rs3.13 million benefiting over 40 households,” said an official of SRSP.

This scheme would provide safe drinking water to the community at their doorsteps which otherwise is fetched from a distant water source by the women and children on a daily basis.

M Zubair appreciated the SRSP efforts to address critical infrastructure needs of local communities in collaborating with the government, adding that the sustainable development of Kurram district was their top priority.

He also acknowledged the financial support and facilitation of the government of Germany and KFW for realising the “Rehabilitation and Reintegration of TDPs in Fata (RRP-TDP)” project.

A large number of community members and elders were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a community dialogue was arranged by the SRSP in Lal Zar village. The beneficiaries of the drinking water supply schemes, completed under the German government Funded project “Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Temporarily Displaced People”, attended the dialogue. They expressed their views regarding the impact of the interventions and appreciated the efforts of SRSP, the German Government and the German National Bank in providing them with clean drinking water facilities.

Saeed Hussain, president of the local community organization stated that, “Previously the waterborne diseases like typhoid and diarrhoea would cost the villagers with hefty amounts but after the completion of the Drinking Water Supply Scheme in their Village Lal Zar, there has been a significant decline in the water-borne diseases, resulting in a great relief both financially and psychologically.”