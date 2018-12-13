CM for widening of roads to promote tourism

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has assured the acquisition of land for the widening of roads to picturesque areas of the province to promote tourism. The provincial government is working on the infrastructure development throughout the province, he added.

The chief minister was presiding over two different meetings at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar, said a handout.

The meetings were participated by the provincial minister for Communication & Works, secretaries P&D and C&W, representatives of Asian Development Bank and other relevant officials.

The meeting was informed about the overall sketch of the roads projects both including the rural roads and the farm to market roads in addition to the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 1000 kilometer different roads in the province.

Chief Minister directed for the actual cost estimation of the projects in roads communication. In the first phase, the existing roads would be reconstructed and rehabilitated and the Asian Development Bank would cooperate for the pre-feasibility and full feasibility processes wherein roads in the newly merged districts would be included.

Mahmood Khan directed to immediately clear these projects for the Provincial Development Working Party for onward communication to CDWP.

“The process should be completed with accelerated pace to bring positive impact on the socioeconomic life of the people of rural areas,” he said, adding,” This will also involve the major population of the rural areas in the trade and commerce sectors. Similarly, the growers would have an easy access to the market for their products.”