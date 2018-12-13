Karachi anti-encroachment operation to continue: SC

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) here on Wednesday ordered continuation of ongoing anti-encroachment operation in the metropolis.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar hearing the review petitions submitted by Sindh government and others regarding apex court’s orders related to anti-encroachment operation in Karachi said that it must continue in the larger interest of the citizens.

The SC directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Development Authority and Sindh Building Control Authority to demolish all unauthorized constructions in the city, including on amenity land and parks subject to existing applicable laws. Experts termed the decision a major development that will bring the city closer to its original shape. Hearing a petition against encroachments at amenity plots and public parks, the SC’s three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, however, directed the KMC, KDA and SBCA to give six weeks eviction notice to persons residing on unauthorized constructions at amenity plots, public parks and other public lands prior to their demolition.

The court ordered the civic agencies to show no leniency to anyone who is found guilty or involved in raising illegal construction in violation of the law. The court observed that the SBCA and KDA were performing duties as per their laws and the court cannot encroach the jurisdiction of KDA and SBCA.

The court observed that encroachers on amenity and government lands are a menace for the society and no sympathy should be shown to them.

The chief justice rejected the application filed by the shopkeepers of the Light House area observing that the court has no sympathy with persons who occupied the state land.

The court observed that it was not acceptable that people came to Karachi from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and other parts of the country, occupied amenity lands in the city and became a mafia. The court observed that it will not accept such mafias which were encroaching the public properties.

Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan informed the court that a consensus had been arrived between the federal, provincial governments and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation according to which the process of demolition of encroachments from public footpaths, public parks, nullahs and amenity plots, which was entrusted to the mayor Karachi, shall be continued under the mayor’s supervision strictly in accordance with the court orders.