CRICKET COMMITTEE MEETS TODAY: Members likely to focus on junior, first-class cricket

ISLAMABAD: As the newly-formed Cricket Committee will meet for the third time today (Thursday) to discuss the future of domestic cricket structure, chances are there that extra focus would be put on streamlining junior cricket as well as complete overhauling of first-class system.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that changes are likely to be suggested in the junior selection committee and at the same time in the selection of existing system at youth and junior level.

The meeting will be headed by Committee chairman Mohsin Khan with Wasim Akram and Misbahul Haq also expected to attend the meeting.

“There is a need to suggest changes in the junior selection committee and at the same time in system that has been adopted in recent times for the selection of youth and junior teams,” a source within the board told ‘The News’.

The source added that since the committee has to refer all the matters to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani for approval, there are good chances that recommendations regarding changes in the junior selection committee would be made.

“It is up to the chairman PCB to make the final decision on the new junior selection committee. We can only recommend the changes,” one of the members, when contacted, said.

The biggest challenge the committee faces is result-oriented changes in the future domestic cricket. “There is nothing left in the ongoing season. The cricket season in Pakistan is almost over. So we will focus our energies on the next season. The changes are in the pipeline. We are working on a system which must be result-oriented. We don’t want to make any component of the structure suffer in a big way. What we want is to inculcate competitiveness and for that changes have to be made.”

The Committee has already held two meetings previously without making any headway.

“It is a lengthy process that needs time and efforts. Mere two to three meetings are not enough to reach the conclusion.”

The member of the committee did not rule out conducting interviews of cricket personalities in days and months to come. “If we feel we have some problems somewhere, the concerned stakeholders can be called for suggestions and way out. But it depends on how things go ahead.”

Though there are many changes that could be introduced to streamline the system, one change, however, is certain and that is to minimise the role of departments in domestic cricket. “What would be departments’ role in future cricket? Whether they would be restricted to limited-overs cricket only? For any bigger step we would be needing changes in PCB’s Constitution,” the source added.

The committee, however, has no plan to suggest change in Test captaincy.

“Admitted that Sarfraz Ahmed is under considerable pressure at present as he has been captaining all the three formats and if somebody suggests change in Test captaincy then one can question is there any alternate of the current skipper? At present we do not have any other choice for Test captaincy.”