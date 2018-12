India’s richest daughter weds

MUMBAI: Topping anything in hit film “Crazy Rich Asians”, the only daughter of India´s richest man ties the knot Wednesday after days of lavish celebrations that included a Beyonce concert in a lakeside palace.

Isha Ambani, whose father is tycoon Mukesh Ambani, was set to wed Anand Piramal, son of Indian billionaire industrialist Ajay Piramal, in the Ambanis´ 27-storey home in Mumbai. Days of pre-wedding festivities at a sprawling palace in Udaipur in the desert state of Rajasthan included a concert by Beyonce, purportedly the bride´s favourite singer. Attendees included Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State John Kerry and dozens of Bollywood stars including Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as well as cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar. Joining them was a who´s-who of India´s super-rich elite, arriving on dozens of specially chartered flights into Udaipur´s normally sleepy airport and whisked away in expensive cars. Actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas, who themselves became husband and wife earlier this month, were also guests at Udaipur´s City Palace on the banks of Lake Pichola. Conservative estimates have put it around $15 million while others insist $100 million is closer to the truth. Ambani, 27 and Piramal, 33 got engaged at Lake Como in Italy in September and the high-profile wedding brings together two of India’s biggest industrialist families. Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries. He is worth more than $47 billion and recently overtook China´s Jack Ma as Asia´s wealthiest man.