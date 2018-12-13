PM Inspection Commission members

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed four members for the Prime Minister Inspection Commission (PMIC). According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, the names of the four members are: Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, Dr Siraj Mustafa Jokhio, Waqar Ahmad and Dr Mumtaz Ahmad Kamal. Syed Akif is a retired officer of BS-22 of the Pakistan Administrative Services. Dr Siraj is a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Services, presently posted as Deputy Director General in Auditor General of Pakistan. Waqar Ahmad is a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently awaiting posting in the Establishment Division. Lastly, Dr Mumtaz is former vice chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila.