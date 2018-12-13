Archery coaching course begins today

LAHORE: Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaching Course will begin under the auspices of IOC, World Archery and Pakistan Archery Federation on Dec 13 (today). Former Punjab Sports Minister Shaukat Javed will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony. World archery Level-III coach M Zia of USA will impart training to local coaches till Dec 16. Punjab Archery Association President Manzar Shah said that all the arrangements have been completed for the coaching course.