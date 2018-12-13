UBL Funds annex CSP T20 Cup

LAHORE: UBL Funds clinched the Jotun Presents Pepsi CSP T20 Cup after taming Meezan Bank by 16 runs in the final.

UBL won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted 162 runs on the board losing 6 wickets. Numan Naseer hammered 69, Ghulam Subhani 50 and Uzair Dar 22 runs. Yasin Cheeema, Naveed and Zeeshan Ahmed bagged two wickets each. In reply, Meezan Bank could score 146 runs with M Ashraf hitting 54 and Salman Ahmed 18. For UBL, Hasaan Aqdas clinched 3-22 and M Anas 3-21.

Hasaan Aqdas and Numan Nasir were decalred joint winners of the final. The chief guests on the occasion were Shakarganj Foods regional sales manager Arslan Khan and CSP co-founder Abdul Saboor Kh, who distributed prizes and shields among the winners and top performers. Abdul Ghaffar emerged as best batsman of the tournament, Hasaan Aqdas best bowlers and Faiz Elahi player of the tournament.