Cricket Committee’s 3rd meeting today

ISLAMABAD: As the newly-formed Cricket Committee meets for the third time Thursday (today) to discuss the future of Pakistan domestic structure, chances are that extra stress would be given on streamlining junior cricket as well as complete overhauling of first class system.

The News has learnt from well-placed sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that changes are expected to be suggested in the junior selection committee and at the same time in selection of existing system at youth and junior level.

The meeting will be headed by Committee chairman Mohsin Khan with Wasim Akram and Misbahul Haq also expected to attend the meeting.“There is a need to suggest changes in the junior selection committees and at the same time in system that has been adopted in recent times for selection of youth and junior teams,” a source within the board confirmed to The News.

He said that since the committee has to refer all the matters to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani for approval, there are good chances that recommendation regarding changes in the junior selection committee would be made. “It is up to the chairman PCB to make the final decision on the new junior selection committee. We can only recommend the changes,” one of the members when contacted said.

The biggest challenges the committee faces is result oriented changes in the future domestic cricket. “There is nothing left in ongoing season. The cricket season in Pakistan is almost over. So we are to focus our energies on the next season. It is where the changes are in the pipeline. We are working on a system which should be result oriented. We don’t want to make any component of the structure suffer in a big way. What we want is to inculcate competitiveness and for that changes have to be made.”

The Committee has already held two meetings previously without making any headways. “It is a lengthy process that needs time and efforts. Mere two to three meetings are not enough to reach the conclusions.”

The member of the committee did not rule out conducting interviews of cricket personalities in days and months to come. “If we feel we have some problems somewhere, the concern stakeholders can be called for suggestions and way out. But it depends on how things go ahead.”

Though there are many changes that could be introduced to streamline the system, one change however is certain and that is to minimize the role of departments in Pakistan domestic cricket. “What would be departments’ role in future cricket? Whether they would be restricted to limited overs cricket only. Any bigger step and we would be needing changes in PCB constitution,” the source said.

The committee however have no plan to suggest changes in Test captaincy. “Admitted that Sarfraz Ahmad is under considerable pressure as he has been captaining in all three formats. But what is the alternate. At present we do not have any other choice for Test captaincy.”