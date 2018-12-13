‘Kohli engineered Kumble’s exit’

NEW DELHI: The acrimonious exit of India’s cricket coach last year was given a fresh twist Wednesday as a leaked email suggested captain Virat Kohli had “frequently” worked behind the scenes against him.

Former coach Anil Kumble quit over a rift with Kohli in June 2017, saying his relationship with the skipper was “untenable”. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has denied any division in the Indian camp. But in a leaked email seen by AFP, a senior BCCI official wrote to board administrator Vinod Rai that Kohli “frequently sent SMSs to the CEO on which you acted and there was a change in the coach”.