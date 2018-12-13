close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 13, 2018

‘Kohli engineered Kumble’s exit’

Sports

AFP
December 13, 2018

NEW DELHI: The acrimonious exit of India’s cricket coach last year was given a fresh twist Wednesday as a leaked email suggested captain Virat Kohli had “frequently” worked behind the scenes against him.

Former coach Anil Kumble quit over a rift with Kohli in June 2017, saying his relationship with the skipper was “untenable”. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has denied any division in the Indian camp. But in a leaked email seen by AFP, a senior BCCI official wrote to board administrator Vinod Rai that Kohli “frequently sent SMSs to the CEO on which you acted and there was a change in the coach”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports