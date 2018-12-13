close
AFP
December 13, 2018

2 French Ligue games postponed

PARIS: Two Ligue 1 games in France scheduled for the weekend have been postponed because police resources are required elsewhere, the league (LFP) said Wednesday.

The LFP said one of the games, Saint-Etienne’s visit to the southern city of Nice, scheduled for 8:45pm (1945 GMT) on Friday, could be played on Sunday at 5:00pm. Both teams also had their matches called off last week, ahead of a weekend of “yellow vest” anti-government protests in France that descended into violence in Paris and several other cities.

LFP said it would reschedule the other match, between Nantes, scene of violent demonstrations last weekend, and Montpellier, at a later date. The league said it had taken the decision “because of current events and the assignment of the police on other missions”.

