Cricket team leaves for South Africa today

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team will leave for South Africa here on Thursday (today), early morning en route to Dubai on a hectic tour.

During the lengthy tour which ends on February 6, 2019, Pak team will play three Test matches, five ODI and three T20s. Karachi-based players including skipper Sarfraz Ahmad, Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq will travel from Karachi. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah will join the team on December 20 due to personal reasons. Pak team will open the tour with the first Test at Centurion from December 26. The second Test will be played at Cape Town from January 3 to 7 next year, while the third and final match is in Johannesburg from January 11 to 15.

Pak squad for South Africa Tests: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), M Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, M Abbas, Hasan Ali, M Amir, Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi.

Porgramme of matches in the tour

Dec 19-21: SA Invitation XI, Benoni

Dec 26-30: First Test, Centurion

Jan 3-7: Second Test, Cape Town

Jan 11-15: Third Test, Johannesburg

Jan 19: First ODI, Port Elizabeth

Jan 22: Second ODI, Durban

Jan 25: Third ODI, Centurion

Jan 27: Fourth ODI, Johannesburg

Jan 30: Fifth ODI, Cape Town

Feb 1: First T20I, Cape Town

Feb 3: Second T20I, Johannesburg

Feb 6: Third T20I, Centurion.