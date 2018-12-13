Starc seeks rhythm as Paine rests finger

PERTH: A firm handshake from the banned batsman Cameron Bancroft was the extent of the Australian captain Tim Paine’s activity at training on Tuesday, but rather more was undertaken by Mitchell Starc as the only member of the “big three”, with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, to bowl.

While Paine, the coach Justin Langer and the bowling coach David Saker have all sung his praises, the sight of Starc bowling apart from Hazlewood and Cummins was the strongest sign yet that his form and function need significant improvement to reach the desired level in the second Test.

Recorded by two cameras, one fixed in the umpire’s spot and another hovering in a drone overhead, Starc bowled for an extended period in the centre of the WACA Ground alongside Peter Siddle and Mitchell Marsh. “Yeah quick, he bowled pretty well,” the opener Marcus Harris said. “There was obviously a bit of talk about him after the game but I thought he bowled pretty well during the game and he’s felt like he was in good rhythm out there before. I’m sure he’s ready and raring to go for Friday.” Starc will need to put on a dominant display for Australia in helpful conditions in Perth or risk being forced out of the side, the former selector Mark Waugh has said. Since a five-wicket haul against South Africa in Durban in March, he has claimed a mere 12 further - and expensive - wickets in six Tests. “He hasn’t bowled at his best probably the last 12 months,” Waugh told Sky Sports Radio. “He’s just been a little bit off with his consistency and line and length. But he’s that sort of bowler who’s a bit of an enigma. He bowls some bad balls and then he’ll bowl you a cracking delivery. I’d just love to see him a bit more consistent with the new ball.

“Perth’s really going to suit him. He’s going to bowl quick there and get a lot of bounce. If he’s probably not up to scratch in Perth I think they might think about making some changes for the rest of the series.” Langer’s men appear aware that they must win the second Test against India to have any chance of regaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy, given that the final two Tests are in Melbourne and Sydney, which have traditionally been more favourable venues to India’s batsmen in particular.