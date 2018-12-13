close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

Dry forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country for few days. They predicted that mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in northern areas, while cold and dry in other parts of the country. Shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in few central and southern parts of Punjab.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore