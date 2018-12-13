Dry forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country for few days. They predicted that mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in northern areas, while cold and dry in other parts of the country. Shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in few central and southern parts of Punjab.