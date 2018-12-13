Opposition in KP Assembly accuses govt of discrimination in road projects

PESHAWAR: Opposition in the KP Assembly on Wednesday said the government was discriminating against the constituencies of the opposition members in the project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for construction of roads.

Laiq Muhammad Khan of ANP raised the issue and demanded that his district Torghar should be included in the project. He said that roads in his constituency were in a dilapidated condition and needed construction. "The PTI government should refrain from discrimination in the uplift schemes as opposition members are also public representatives," he added.

Opposition leader Muhammad Akram Khan Durrani said that ignoring the opposition in uplift schemes would not be tolerated. He reminded that parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties had assured support to the government in the development of the province in the larger national interest but the ruling party was instead discriminating against the opposition.

Akram Durrani said they did not want to discourage foreign donors but the government attitude might compel the opposition to stage protest and raise the issue with the donor concerned. He said the opposition members’ constituencies should be given proper share in the project.

Inayatullah Khan, an MPA of the JI from Upper Dir, supported the demand, saying international donors like JICA should not be made controversial and the opposition should not be forced to take the matters to the streets. Ignoring the opposition in the development project was a great injustice with the electorate, he argued.

ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak warned that the opposition would snatch their rights at all costs. He said JICA had constructed roads in the province in the past as well and it was not an initiative of the PTI government alone. "Foreign donations should not be restricted to some areas and selected constituencies," he maintained.

Sardar Hussain Babak, the lawmaker from Buner, warned of going to the courts if the opposition was refused its due share in the development funds. Khushdil Khan of the ANP also warned of knocking at the door of the court to seek justice in the matter.

PML-N parliamentary leader Sardar Mohammad Yousaf said the opposition would extend help to the government for the rights of the province but would not accept injustice. Ignoring the opposition in the Rs20 billion JICA project was injustice and discrimination against the opposition, he added.

Sahibzada Sanaullah, the PPP MPA from Upper Dir, lashed out at the government for ignoring the opposition in distribution of uplift funds. He said the JICA project was going on during the past governments and was not an initiative of the PTI regime. He said all districts and lawmakers should be given share in the roads' construction project irrespective of political affiliation.

Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi assured of resolving the issue with consensus and said the PTI government would not disappoint the opposition.