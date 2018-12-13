PM stresses removal of health hazards for people

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the officials concerned to spot the bottlenecks related to administrative and legislative matters in reforming the health sector. He has stressed on the need to remove those practices that have resulted in the decay of health services and hindered the provision of quality healthcare to the ordinary people.

The prime minister chaired a briefing on health reforms being undertaken in Islamabad Capital Territory, Punjab and KP, at Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Wednesday. He highlighted the significance of state-of-the-art laboratories and a comprehensive mechanism to check the food contamination leading to stunted growth and other health hazards in coordination with the concerned authorities at the federal and provincial levels.

The meeting was informed that Islamabad Public Health Management Authority is being established according to the recommendation of Task Force on Health. The prime minister observed that health management has remained a neglected area in the country and said that there is a need to ensure effective and robust health management mechanism across the country and to ensure access to quality healthcare for citizens. Federal secretary Health briefed the meeting on the National Action Plan for NHSR&C (2019-23).