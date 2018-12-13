Mayor serves defamation notice on PTI MPA

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has served a defamation notice on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman for allegedly making slanderous remarks on Akhtar’s role in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the city.

The mayor, who belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), has sought a written apology and Rs500 million in damages from Zaman, whose party has been in alliance with the MQM-P in the federal government.

The notice was served through Akhtar’s lawyer and political colleague, Dr Mehfooz Yar Khan. It stated: “We are serving the instant notice of defamation in response to the baseless, malicious and defamatory remarks made on 3rd, 4th and 5th December, 2018 by you [Zaman].” The PTI legislator, who is also the party’s president for Karachi, had on December 5 accused the mayor of demolishing people’s properties in a bid to take ‘revenge’ from them on the pretext of the Supreme Court’s orders for the removal of encroachments in the city.

Zaman had alleged that Akhtar was only taking action against encroachments of the poor and sparing public land encroached upon by the rich and affluent, who included the mayor’s former colleague Babar Ghauri who along with some real estate developers had established mega projects in the city through illegal means.

The notice contended that Zaman slandered the mayor as he was in a rage after an encroachment built by his restaurant in Saddar was demolished by the authorities. It demanded that Zaman immediately tender an unconditional apology to the mayor and the MQM-P, which should be published in newspapers and broadcast on television. The notice further asked the PTI Karachi president to pay Rs500 million in damages to the mayor within 14 days, or else the claimant would take the matter to court.

Reacting to the notice, the PTI said it amounted to harassment. In a statement issued, the party’s information secretary Adil Ansari said the mayor was trying to subdue people who were questioning his actions in the drive. Ansari said the PTI would reply to the notice through legal means.

Anti-encroachment drive

Encroachments have been removed from along the track of the Karachi Circular Railway in various areas of the city.

The operation was started three days ago from Gharibabad till Baloch Hotel near the Lyari Expressway. The drive has continued since then and railway tracks have been retrieved from a large number of localities.

The anti-encroachment teams are being accompanied by the Rangers and police personnel in order to deal with possible resistance and avert any untoward situation.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said the operation would not be stopped, even though it was harming his political career. He made it clear that all the encroached upon roads and footpaths in the city would be retrieved.

According to Akhtar, he initiated the operation against encroachments along the railway track on orders of the Supreme Court. The mayor, however, added that being the custodian of the city, he did not want to deprive the citizens of their livelihoods and because of this, he was in contact with the traders and their representatives to implement a rehabilitation plan.

All the extended portions of shops in Gharibabad were demolished during the operation. The length of railway track passing through District Central is around 7.2 kilometres which passes through Gharibabad, Paposhnagar and Bara Board.

The operation is being supervised by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman. Earlier on Tuesday, the anti-encroachment drive was carried out in West and Korangi districts.

According to a spokesperson for the KMC, seven shops illegally constructed on Ghausia Park in Korangi were demolished during the operation, while seven warehouses illegally built on nullahs and footpaths were demolished in District West. Speaking on Tuesday, the mayor also assured that no houses would be demolished during the anti-encroachment drive.

“We have neither demolished any houses nor will we let anyone raze any,” Akhtar told the media outside the Supreme Court’s local registry while answering questions about the anti-encroachment drive under way across the metropolis.

“This impression [that we’re knocking down houses] is wrong,” he clarified. He said his mandate is to remove encroachments along the roads and drains, not to demolish houses. No houses will be demolished in the drive against encroachments, he reiterated.

He said the authorities were trying to find alternative places for shopkeepers who had gone out of business because of the operation. “Parks are public places; they’re not for doing business,” he said.