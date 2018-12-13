SSGC to resume CNG supply only after line-pack improves

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Wednesday assured the CNG associations and station owners that service will resume once gas supply increased from the fields, and adequate pressure was built in the pipelines for gas delivery to begin.

The SSGC management met with the representative bodies of CNG associations and station owners at the company head office on Wednesday, where they explained the reasons behind suspending gas to the CNG sector.

SSGC spokesperson said, “The system faced a total shortfall of 200mmcfd gas, which has compelled the company to manage the load by suspending supplies to certain sectors in compliance with the sectoral priority order for gas load management as fixed by the government of Pakistan.” The CNG sector representatives expressed their concern at the suspension of gas and said it was affecting their operations and the public at large.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Junaid Esmail Makda has also demanded the SSGC to restore gas supplies to industries, captive power plants and CNG stations in Sindh within 24 hours. Otherwise, the SSGC chairman and managing director should immediately step down from their positions, he said.

“Gas supply has been deliberately suspended in an attempt to pressurise the existing consumers to switch over to RLNG, which is not a feasible option due to the high cost. It is highly unfair to supply RLNG to Sindh, which is blessed with sufficient gas reserves,” Makda said.

The management dispelled the impression that CNG has been shut for an indefinite period, and assured the CNG stations’ owners that as soon as gas supplies increased from the fields leading to improved line pack, supplies to the CNG sector would resume.

The management explained to the CNG stations owners that already the SSGC system was faced with a shortfall of 150mmcfd that has worsened abruptly due to technical issues being faced by Gambat and Kunnar-Pasakhi Gas Fields, resulting in further shortfall of around 50mmcfd.

“The rising shortfall has also led to suspension of gas supplies to captive power plants in accordance with the gas load management plan. In addition, gas supply to power and fertiliser sector has been further slashed to manage the load better,” the SSGC officials said.

The management said that SSGC was reviewing demand-supply situation on a daily basis, and as soon as there was any improvement in gas supplies, it would take steps to facilitate its CNG customers.

KCCI urged the federal government, particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan to honour his commitment made during his last visit to Karachi by issuing strict directives to SSGC for uninterrupted supply to industrial units and CNG stations in Sindh. He also referred to KCCI delegation’s meeting with Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar and PM’s Advisor on Commerce Razzak Dawood in Islamabad, in which the gas supply issue was discussed at length and KCCI’s delegation was given assurances that gas would not be suspended.

All Pakistan CNG Forum Chairman Shabbir H Sulemanjee said CNG stations in Sindh hardly consume 2.0 percent ie 70mmcfd, out of the total available 4,000mmcfd gas for entire Pakistan.

“Gas suspension to this essential sector would raise poverty and unemployment, besides having a severe impact on the economy of the country keeping in view the huge amount of taxes being contributed by the CNG sector,” he added.